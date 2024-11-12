Princess Charlene breaks silence on everything her body refuses to do now

Princess Charlene has just tugged at some heartstrings with her admissions about her own health, and the state of things with her body.

The princess of Monaco made these comments during one of her most recent interviews with Gala magazine.

She began by pointing out the limited nature of her workouts now and said, “I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before.”

“I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past,” she also said, but admitted that “when I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation.”

At a later point in her conversation she also went on to say, “It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits.”

“But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me.”

“My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!” she noted sas well.

However, as a royal she has made it a point to launch her very own foundation named the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, that works to help keep children from drowning.

While noting her love for the sport she also made a heart-string tugging admission and added, “I was first and foremost an athlete. I was training to take part in the Olympic Games. It was my goal. I sometimes felt a little isolated from other teenagers. Swimming took up all my time. I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game.”

“I think you need to accept it [ageing]. Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart.”