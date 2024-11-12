 
King Charles planning Prince Harry's removal from his Will?

November 12, 2024

The chances of Prince Harry losing out on almost everything with King Charles has just been made public by an inside source that is well placed within the right circle.

According to this source, Prince Harry currently stands to receive not one penny from the King’s coffers upon his death, and there are also some courtiers that are urging him to completely cut his son out of his Will too.

The same insider was also quoted saying, “The rift is already wide but cutting off Harry will likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation.”

After all, “There’s so much resentment and anger and very few people are ready to forgive him for the damage he’s done.”

While its true that, “Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry.”

“The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors and the feeling is, now is the time to put it down on paper to reflect Harry’s impact on the monarchy and the stress he’s caused to his father,” the insider also went on to add.

