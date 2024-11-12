Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’s adorable 'simple' dates get highlighted

Benny Blanco has shared insight into the “simple” dates that he and his ladylove, Selena Gomez, planned for each other.

Benny Blanco featured in People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue, where he candidly shared about his love life with the Calm Down singer.

"I'm a real morning person,” the American record producer began by saying. ‘It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up.”

"I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life. I go all out for every date. We go all out for each other,” he added.

Meanwhile, Blanco reflected upon a date that was planned for him and shared, "One time Sel was like, 'Oh, I want to take you on a date.' We drove somewhere, and she had rented out a whole botanical garden for me."

Moreover, the Grammy-nominated producer shared the “simple” date he planned for Gomez, whom he has been dating for over a year, and told the outlet, "She also likes something so simple. For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theatre nachos, I found her favourite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos."

"The first time me and Sel were really going to be long distance for a while, she made a bear that when I pressed its hand, it said, 'I miss you so much. You're going to be okay. I'll see you when I get back,' he concluded.