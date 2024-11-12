 
Jude Law admits 'Alfie' was 'bad move' in career

Jude Law receives seven-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival for 'The Order'

November 12, 2024

Jude Law has revealed his biggest career regret.

While celebrating a career high at the Venice Film Festival, Jude admitted he felt "kicked" by his decision to star in the 2004 romantic comedy Alfie.

"I was in a really strong position [at that time] because I’d just had another [Oscar] nomination on the back of Cold Mountain, and for Alfie to be the film I chose to do quite soon after that, I think was a bad move," he told GQ.

The actor added, "I just felt it hadn’t elevated [the material] and felt a little light, a little too cheesy. I think it was made for too much money, and I was probably paid too much money, which I underestimated at the time."

"I kicked myself that I’d done something that was leaning into the heartthrob and the charismatic lead and it hadn’t worked," he said.

"And then as soon as you have a couple of misfires, their attention goes elsewhere. And so there’s a part of you also thinking, ‘Oh, OK, how do I get that attention back?’" he added.

However, Jude is now enjoying renewed acclaim with his latest The Order, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.

