Jonathan Bailey brings to light a shocking 'Wicked' and 'Bridgerton' connection

Jonathan Bailey, an Academy Award-nominated actor, recently unveiled a “wholesome” link between the forthcoming movie Wicked and Netflix’s series Bridgerton.

According to Daily Mail, Bailey, who plays the character of Fiyero Tigelaar, Elphaba's love interest, in Wicked and portrayed Lord Anthony in Bridgerton, revealed that he had the “exact same” horse Jack in both shows.

Bringing to light a unique link, Jonathan shared that he asked the director, Jon M. Chu, to choose the same horse he rode in Netflix's series.

The 36-year-old actor articulated, “I went round to see Jon Chu [the director] before we starting filming and I said to him ‘I think I know who the horse is’ and he was like ‘What do you mean?’”

“And I was like ‘It's Jack, the horse that I had ridden in Bridgerton, who I had an amazing relationship with,’" he explained to Chu, highlighting his bond with Jack.

Moreover, singing praises of Jack, Bailey added, “People say don't work with kids and animals but if it's Jack, I'd say take the job. He's a legend.”

For those unversed, in the upcoming movie, Bailey marks his big entrance on the horse.

It is pertinent to mention that Wicked, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 creation, premiered in Australia on November 3, before its theatrical release in the United States on November 22, 2024.