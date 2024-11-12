J.K. Simmons shares the secret to a long marriage with Michelle Schumacher

J.K. Simmons has shared the beginning of his 28-Year love story with his wife, Michelle Schumacher.

At the New York City premiere of Red One, the Hollywood actor candidly shared with People about the secret behind his long-lasting marriage with his wife.

The Whiplash actor began by revealing the secret, “None of us do that all the time and it's still a work in progress with me, but try to listen, try to really listen.”

Meanwhile, he recalled his first encounter with his ladylove and said, “I rented a car. I don't know where I was going but I was just leaving the parking lot, and I saw our dance captain walking with this beautiful, petite blonde.”

“I just tried my best not to be the idiot who's craning his neck leering at this beautiful young woman. I knocked and [she said] ‘Come in.’ She was, like most dancers, dressed in her dance underwear.”

“I tried to be Mr. Cool and wish her a good show and I turned around and made my smooth exit by hugely stubbing my big toe on the door of her dressing room, squealing like a 4-year-old,” Simmons added.

Additionally, The Accountant actor funnily told the publication that "Somehow, she still found me attractive.”

Before concluding, he revealed that Schumacher had also had a crush on him and said “Much, much, much later, Michelle told me that she had said, ‘Oh, who's that?’ The dance captain had said, ‘Oh, that's J.K. He's straight. He's our Captain Hook.’”

For those unversed, J.K. Simmons and Michelle Schumacher tied the knot in 1996 and share a daughter, Olivia Simmons, and a son, Joe Simmons.

J.K. Simmons’ Christmas movie Red One is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 15, 2024.