 
Geo News

Kyle Richards ready to divorce Mauricio Umansky?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their split in September 2023

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Kyle Richards ready to divorce Mauricio Umansky?
 Kyle Richards ready to divorce Mauricio Umansky?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have no plans to officially file for divorce a year after announcing their separation.

For those unversed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her split from Mauricio in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

"We just haven't felt the rush to do that," Kyle confirmed to E! News. "I think it's been more of a psychological thing for us and for our family. We've been getting along and there was no pressure from either side that we needed to do that."

"The women were giving me advice based on their experiences and their life and sort of projecting, which I understand," the actress recounted.

"I think they were coming from a good place, but I also feel like every marriage, every separation is different. I have a very unique situation, so I wasn't really listening to their advice,” she added.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot on January 20, 1996, and share three daughters - Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.

Prince Edward steps forward in King Charles, Prince Andrew 'fraternal war' over Royal Lodge
Prince Edward steps forward in King Charles, Prince Andrew 'fraternal war' over Royal Lodge
Jodie Turner-Smith shares insights into co-parenting with ex Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith shares insights into co-parenting with ex Joshua Jackson
Ben Affleck determined to keep things civil with Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck determined to keep things civil with Jennifer Lopez: Source
'Iron Maiden' star Paul Di'Anno's cause of death comes to light
'Iron Maiden' star Paul Di'Anno's cause of death comes to light
Jude Law admits 'Alfie' was 'bad move' in career
Jude Law admits 'Alfie' was 'bad move' in career
Taylor Swift's teaches an important lesson at the Chiefs' game?
Taylor Swift's teaches an important lesson at the Chiefs' game?
Meghan Markle's moment of pure ‘hysterical anger' comes to light
Meghan Markle's moment of pure ‘hysterical anger' comes to light
Prince William, Queen Camilla join forces to plot revenge against Prince Harry
Prince William, Queen Camilla join forces to plot revenge against Prince Harry