Kyle Richards ready to divorce Mauricio Umansky?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have no plans to officially file for divorce a year after announcing their separation.

For those unversed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her split from Mauricio in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

"We just haven't felt the rush to do that," Kyle confirmed to E! News. "I think it's been more of a psychological thing for us and for our family. We've been getting along and there was no pressure from either side that we needed to do that."

"The women were giving me advice based on their experiences and their life and sort of projecting, which I understand," the actress recounted.

"I think they were coming from a good place, but I also feel like every marriage, every separation is different. I have a very unique situation, so I wasn't really listening to their advice,” she added.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot on January 20, 1996, and share three daughters - Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.