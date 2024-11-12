Dwayne Johnson sought wild height of fame in career

At the start of his career, Dwayne Johnson wanted to be a bigger star than Will Smith and George Clooney.



Those who do not agree with his ambitions have been fired, for example, The Rock’s agents.

Now, the Jumanji star's dream has come true, as his films are more commercially successful than both of them.

After achieving so much, Dwayne said his ambitions have been changed. "That was the idea back then," the 52-year-old told GQ. "I'm not dismissing my thought back then because I felt it, because there's no blueprint, I feel like, for a guy like me, who looks like me.”

“But I feel now, looking back on the career, the declaration is just different."

His idea of a goal is now becoming simpler, The Rock said. "Get up every day and run toward the stuff that I love doing," the megastar noted. \

"It could be a hundred things, it could be 10 things. There's human beings, I wanna run toward them. There's my children, I wanna run toward them. My family, et cetera," Dwayne added.