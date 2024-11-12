Beyoncé becomes study topic at top university

Beyoncé has a celebrated career. Now, it is getting a notch up after she became a topic of study at Yale University.



The course will be titled Beyoncé Makes History and offered in the Spring 2025 semester.

According to Yale Daily News, professor of African American Studies and Music Daphne Brooks will teach the class. Hee “will examine Beyoncé’s artistic work from 2013 to 2024 as a lens to study Black history, intellectual thought and performance," adding that the course will also study the different experiences of Black women in media and politics.

It comes after the professor taught a spinoff of this course at Princeton University, “Black Women in Popular Music Culture.”

“Those classes were always overenrolled. And there was so much energy around the focus on Beyoncé, even though it was a class that starts in the late 19th century and moves through the present day,” she said.

The professor continued, “I always thought I should come back to focusing on her and centering her work pedagogically at some point.”