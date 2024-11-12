Photo: Kim Kardashian fears losing kids to Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian reportedly is concerned about the well-being of her four kids, whom she shares with former husband, Kanye West.

As fans will be aware, the beauty mogul is the mother to 11-year-old North, 6-year-old Chicago, 8-year-old Saint, and 5-year-old Psalm.

In the last week of October, RadarOnline.com claimed that the controversial musician is planning an escape to Tokyo along with his kis in the wake of current sexual harassment lawsuit.

At the time, the source noted, Kanye is willing to “renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.”

Nonetheless, the source remained adamant that Kim will no way let Kanye take away her kids.

To make things worse, another In Touch report mentioned that the husband of Bianca Censori wants to start a reality show similar to The Kardashians.

But this insider declared that Kim has given up in front of Kanye’s new antics as “there’s not much she can do about it.”

Detailing their kids' preferences, the source made it obvious that “they appear on her show, so she can’t use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they’re going to want to be on his show.”

Conclusively, it is pertinent to mention that their eldest kids North West has already confessed many times that she prefers staying with father.