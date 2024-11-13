Matt Reeves makes big statement about 'The Penguin' return

After The Penguin season one ended, Matt Reeves was asked about season two. His reply sparks hope for the Oswald Cobb mobster's return.



Speaking to THR, The Batman creator said, "Anything is on the table" regarding Penguin Season 2 or even a limited series about Sofia Gigante.

"Everything is on the table. But at the end of the day, we feel like there are more stories to tell in this world," the filmmaker said, pointing to the variety of stories in the universe to explore.

"So me and Lauren and [producer Dylan Clark] and Colin are talking and we're trying to figure out whatever it is, it has to dig into this in a way that feels earned the way this was," he continued.

"I wasn't ever interested in starting this thing to go, 'We just want to do stuff with the Penguin.' What can we do that feels fresh?

Initially billed as a limited series, Matt said they are exploring the ideas for season two of The Penguin.

"You go through a process where you do something and have feelings about them, and then you see it go into the world and it's no longer your baby. It belongs to the audience," the director added.