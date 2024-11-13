'Daredevil' star on Spider-Man: 'Like to do some fighting'

As Daredevil, Charlie Cox is the latest entry in the MCU, as he jokes he is eager to fight with Spider-Man after officially debuting in the franchise.



Appearing on Disney’s organised D23 Fan Event, he was asked by CinePop which Marvel character he would want to fight with against the enemies.

“I’d like to do some fighting with Spider-Man, at some point. That would be really fun,” Charlie quickly said.

Earlier, the 41-year-old said the return of his Marvel character was a big surprise because he had lost all hope of it returning.



"We have a joke," he told People. "I think that we stopped shooting the original show at the end of 2016, beginning of 2018 and found out it was cancelled somewhere in that period."

"And then it wasn't until midway through 2020 that we got a phone call from [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] saying that they were interested in bringing the characters back," the actor recalled.

"I completely let go," Charlie remembered. "I'd moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like 'Oh, they're going to call.“

“I think they're going to us, but they're going to call us.' And I would get off the phone and be like, 'The guy's delusional! He's got to let it go. It's going to be 10 years and he's still going. It's over. It's definitely over,'" he concluded.

In the meantime, Daredevil: Born Again will hit on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.