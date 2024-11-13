Princess Diana method to bring William, Harry together laid bare

Princess Diana would have ensured her sons would have a back to fall on during times of rift.



The former Princess of Wales wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to make amends amid their disagreements.

The BBC's former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told OK! Magazine: "I believe Diana would have sorted things out between the boys long ago. She would have understood both sides, having rebelled against the system herself."

She added: "Perhaps, with his mother to guide and support him, Harry would never have felt the need to speak out on TV and in his book."

She added: "Her most fervent wish was for her two boys to be best friends for life, and support one another other through their strange destiny. She would have been heartbroken to see how bad things are between them now."