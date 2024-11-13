Meghan Markle ‘doesn't like to work', says man in charge of Harry visa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future in the US is deeply dependent on Donald Trump and his team.



The new President of the United States is capable of denying Prince Harry the visa to the country with the help of his state secretary.

While the name of the secretary has not been decided yet, it is conjectured that the job could go to Ric Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany who was also acting director of national intelligence in Mr Trump's first term, the Mail reports.

Ric, who made a bold remark during Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021: "Meghan Markle is the classic American woke progressive. She doesn’t want to do the work but is outraged she doesn’t get the freebies."

Meanwhile, The Duchess of Sussex, who has largely been at the back end this year, is promoting her lifestyle brand titled, ‘American Riviera Orchard’ with gift bags.

An insider tells Closer Magazine: "Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood