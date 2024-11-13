 
Olivia Munn says she ‘barely knew' John Mulaney before first baby

The couple are parents to two kids, a two-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp, and a two-month-old daughter, Méi June

November 13, 2024

Olivia Munn had no expectations that she would eventually grow her family with John Mulaney.

In a recent chat with GQ, as the Saturday Night Live alum was crowned the outlet’s 2024 'Man of the Year' on Tuesday, Munn revealed that the couple did not start dating officially when she got pregnant with their first baby

"It wasn't anything close to 'dating,' " Munn recalled. "I barely knew him."

Even though they were not dating at the time Mulaney was impatient to have the baby.

"It wasn't necessarily, 'We're going to be married and live together' or any of that, but it was 'I'll be involved in some way," Munn told the outlet as she presumed that they would co-parent.

Despite Mulaney’s newfound sobriety, Munn revealed that he never expressed any concerns about their baby.

"That's the one thing that made him seem light and happy. I remember he was really excited to tell his parents."

The couple welcomed their first child, son Malcolm Hiệp, in November 2021 and later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony this past July.

Moreover, Munn and Mulaney also welcomed their second child together daughter Méi June Mulaney, in September via surrogate. 

