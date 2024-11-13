 
Amanda Seyfried reveals reason behind leaving Hollywood

Amanda Seyfried recalls leaving up-scale neighbourhood in Los Angeles to settle in the suburbs of New York

November 13, 2024

Amanda Seyfried is in pure bliss living around her cattle and pets on an East Coast farm.

The Mean Girls star, 38, gave an overview to Forbes recently of her quiet life since leaving Hollywood for New York City during the peak of her fame and then moving to a farm in Upstate New York.

"I moved upstate long before I had a family," the mom of two said, explaining that "staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature."

"It offers a more balanced life than the city does," she continued, calling the move "essential" for her mental health.

The actress is surrounded by horses, chickens, cats, goats, donkeys, ducks and her 15-year-old dog Finn at the farm home. She admitted that taking care of the animals is a "learning curve" but "exhilarating."

Seyfriend—who is mother to Nina, 7, and Thomas, 4—says the kids are learning the benefits of small, local farms and how to grow their own produce, as well as eating mindfully and showing animals respect and kindness.

“I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages,” Seyfried noted.

The Mama Mia actress explained that the rural location allows her to tackle "the high-energy of press events and life on-set" when she is working in show business.

On the professional front, Seyfried now has an upcoming movie The Housemaid and a TV show debuting in 2025 titled Long Bright River.

