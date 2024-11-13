Ben Affleck, Matt Damon uncover surprising reason behind business venture

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck revealed the bromantic reason behind starting their business partnership, Artists Equity.

In a recent chat with Deadline, Damon recalled the inspiration behind his partnership with his longtime pal, who first collaborated in writing the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, which led them to win Oscar gold.

"We had this experience on The Last Duel. Ben and I hadn’t written together in so long, and I watched that Peter Jackson Beatles documentary, the one that ends with that performance on the roof," Damon said.

"These guys are playing, and it’s The Beatles, and they’re live and you can see the joy that they’re playing with. They’re so excited, and then Peter Jackson puts a chyron up that says, this is the last live performance that the Beatles ever gave."

Damon revealed that once he watched The Beatles: Get Back documentary with his daughter and he got so emotional after realizing that the four incredible musicians who loved each other missed the opportunity to work together.

"That was the impetus behind putting this company together," the Talented Mr. Ripley actor shared.

Damon continued, "I was like, what are we doing, man? Both of us, this is what we love to do more than anything. The only thing better is doing it together, in any capacity, whether he’s directing or whether we’re acting together or whether we’re producing together, or whether we’re just facilitating for other filmmakers."

"How much life do we have left and what are we going to do with it?" he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck serves as the CEO of their production company while Damon works as the chief content officer.