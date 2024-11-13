 
Timothee Chalamet takes on Bob Dylan's role without ever meeting him

The much-anticipated biopic of legendary singer Bob Dylan is all set to release in December

November 13, 2024

Timothee Chalamet takes on Bob Dylan's role without ever meeting him

The much-anticipated biopic of legendary singer Bob Dylan is all set to release in December.

Timothee Chalamet did not meet Bob Dylan personally ahead of portraying the singer in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown

The 28-year-old actor revealed in a recent chat on Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Show that he never had a facetime with the legendary singer-songwriter/

"I never met him," the Wonka star told the host.

However, Chalamet noted that he "would love to" meet the 83-year-old artist.

“He’s sort of retreated from the public eye," the Due star said, "Never met him. Would love to!”

He revealed that Dylan was indirectly involved in his biopic, "He approved the script, he made modifications to the script, there are lines that are his in the script that I relished."

“There was one I was saying to Jim Mangold … ‘This is good, man. When did you come up with this?’ He goes, ‘Bob put that in.’ He has the Bob-annotated script. I want it,” the Oscar-nominated actor added.

It is pertinent to mention that the biopic A Complete Unknown is all set to hit theaters on December 25.

