Kendall Jenner stuns fans with new look, bids farewell to blonde locks

Kendall Jenner said goodbye to her blonde locks as she returned to her natural brunette shade and revealed a new bob look on Tuesday.

The striking look, captured in black-and-white by renowned photographer Mert Alas, featured a fierce cut that Jenner tucked behind her ears, with the model posing confidently.

According to Daily Mail, Kendall initially surprised fans in September by dyeing her dark brown hair blonde, crediting celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry for the transformation just ahead of Milan Fashion Week.

Although her new look drew mixed reactions from fans as some of the fans claimed that the blonde was “washed out”, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and close friend Hailey Bieber enthusiastically praised her blonde debut on social media.

Moreover, this latest change in style came shortly after Kendall’s 29th birthday on November 3, which was celebrated with heartfelt tributes from family and friends, including mother Kris Jenner.

Earlier this year, Kendall spilled beans about feeling “pressured” to settle down by family in the past as she previously planned to become a mother by 27, as per the publication.

However, at nearly 30, she revealed that she still feels “young” and wants to enjoy “kid-less freedom.”