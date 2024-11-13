Prince Harry holds out hope for healing rift as King Charles prepares to cut him out

Prince Harry is determined to mend relationship with King Charles amid reports that the monarch is considering removing the Duke from his will.



According to latest report by Closer Magazine, Prince William and Queen Camilla, along with monarch’s advisors, have been urging him to cut the Duke of Sussex out.

The rift between Charles and Harry deepened after the monarch failed to send an invite to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for their Balmoral's summer gathering.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone close to Charles and they’re just trying to screen him from as much distress as possible. Unfortunately, that has meant maintaining his distance from Harry,” the source said.

However, the Duke of Sussex is still hopeful that he will win Charles over and rebuild relationship with the members of the Royal family.

The insider said that the Duke of Sussex “is still determined to mend things with his father, he hasn’t given up by any means.”

“No doubt he would find it very painful to know this is being discussed and insists that his only wish is to make peace with his father and have his children spend time with their grandfather.

“Many assumed that by now, their relationship would have improved. But Harry must face certain realities, especially as he’s determined to live the life of his own choosing with Meghan.”