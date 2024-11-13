[embed_video1 url=videoid 6364632728112 style=center playertype=bc] Campbell 'Pookie', Jett Puckett share glimpse of new born baby girl

Campbell ‘Pookie’ Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett welcomed their first child, a baby girl, just days after Jett gifted Campbell a $12,000 Hermes Kelly bag as a push present.

In an emotional Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Campbell was seen tearfully cradling her new born as she captioned the post as “She’s here and we are so in love," along with hashtags including #baby and #love.

Moreover, the new parents, who have not yet revealed their daughter’s name, shared a series of touching pictures capturing intimate moments after their child’s arrival.

In one image, Campbell smiles as she gazes at her daughter sleeping on her chest, while Jett tenderly places his hand on Campbell’s head, overcome with emotion.

Additionally, Jett, narrating parts of the video, expressed his joy by saying, “My angel has now given me another angel...Daddy’s got two angels—Pookie and mini Pookie.”

Furthermore, the couple, who have been married since April 2018, embraced the experience together with Jett noting, “We brought the baby into the world together, it was incredible.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple shared additional tender pictures, including Campbell holding her newborn with a tear of joy on her cheek and a close-up of their hand intertwined.

As they kissed their daughter, Campbell lovingly remarked, “She’s perfect. We love you so much,” while Jett added, “Perfect mama and perfect daughter.”