Ariana Grande lauds 'always adorable' Ethan Slater amid movie 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are starring in the forthcoming movie 'Wicked'

November 13, 2024

Ariana Grande has shared insight into her beau, Ethan Slater's, supportive attitude towards her.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the Wicked, Grande, who portrayed the role of Glinda, candidly shared with Entertainment Tonight about working with her beau.

At the time, the Thank U, Next singer shared that her boyfriend is “perfect gentleman” and always being supportive even on the Red Carpet, when he helped her by carrying the tail of her long gown.

“It’s always that,” she began by saying about her relationship with the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical alum.

Moreover, she lauded, “He’s always adorable, and he’s so amazing in this film, he’s such an amazing person, I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy.”

Following to this, the publication asked the Wicked’s character Boq, who is Glinda’s friend in the movie, about his experience of working alongside his ladylove.

Slater, who has been dating the songstress for over a year, responded by saying, “I am so proud of Ariana. She's incredible in this movie, and then to be able to share in the celebration of it, I’m just grateful.”

The musical fantasy movie, Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

