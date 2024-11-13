 
Laura Prepon, Ben Foster end marriage after six years

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster tied the knot in June 2018

November 13, 2024

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are reportedly ending their 6 years of marriage.

As per TMZ, Ben filed for divorce from the actress on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their separation in the divorce papers.

The outlet further alleged that the two are already living separately. Laura is currently living in Tennessee, while Ben has moved to his Los Angeles home.

It comes after the 44-year-old actress was seen without her wedding ring in her Halloween Instagram post.

For those unversed, Laura and Ben began dating in 2016. After a few months, the two surprised their fans by announcing their engagement in October 2016.

They welcomed their first daughter, Ella, in August 2017 before tying the knot in June 2018.

Then, in 2020, Laura and Ben announced the birth of their second child on social media alongside a picture of her newborn son.

“Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude,” the actress captioned the snapshot.

