Kate Middleton to dazzle with ‘bold yet sophisticated style' at Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton to make head turning appearance at upcoming ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

November 13, 2024

Kate Middleton is expected to showcase a "bold yet sophisticated style" at her upcoming "Together at Christmas" Carol Service, according to a fashion expert.

Speaking with GB News, fashion guru James Harris predicted that the Princess of Wales’ outfit will potentially featuring winter whites or festive colors.

The mother-of-three, who recently completed her preventative chemotherapy, will host the event, aims to highlight the importance of love and empathy, at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

The expert said that Kate is expected to don sparkling jewellery or sequins with her dress for the event, which would add grace to her look for the evening.

"In previous years, Kate’s Christmas Carol outfits have always conveyed sophistication and warmth,” Harris told the publication.

He added, "She often opts for winter whites and enchanting looks that provide sparkle, whether that’s through her jewellery choices such as her diamond and pearl clad earrings, or sequin embellished clothes.

"Undoubtedly, Kate’s outfit choice is bound to channel grace at this year's concert. We might see another striking white outfit, or perhaps one that explores more of the festive pallet, given her love for these colours."

