Sean "Diddy" Combs' shocking motive behind dating Jennifer Lopez unveiled

Diddy’s motive behind dating Jennifer Lopez in the past has just been unveiled.

In a throwback interview with Essence in 2007, the music mogul, who is currently being held at a detention centre in Brooklyn, revealed that he was dating Lopez “mostly to attract the attention of his former partner, Kim Porter”.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who shares a son with Portal, unveiled that he expected his ex-girlfriend to “come running after” him.

The 55-year-old rapper went on to describe Lopez as his “perfect match.”

“I thought, ‘I’ll test the waters, and hopefully Kim will see I’m serious and come running after me,” Diddy said in the interview.

In response to his statement, Porter had then said that she knew what was really going on. “He was still in love with me.”

Diddy and Lopez were one of the most high-profile couples of the late '90s and early 20s, capturing the media's attention with both their romance and controversies.

However, the singer’s decision to move on from the rapper centered on the Bad Boy Entertainment founder standing trial over his role in a 2001 nightclub shooting.

For the unversed, the music mogul is facing charges related to s** trafficking, and a racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy, however, has pleaded not guilty to these charges, maintaining his innocence and is set to go on trial on May 5, 2025.