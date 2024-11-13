Jason Kelce reacts on surpassing Mariah Carey with new Christmas hit

Jason Kelce shares remarks on surpassing Mariah Carey with Christmas hit

Jason Kelce is giving serious competition to the Christmas queen Mariah Carey.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, 37, was discussing a surprising milestone he recently reached with a cover duet Maybe This Christmas, also featuring Stevie Nicks, 76.

Not only did the pair dethrone Carey, 55, on the iTunes 100 Holiday chart, but their song also topped the list.

“You know, I've fought my whole life to be the queen of Christmas and the fact that we're finally there… it's just really special,” the former NFL player said during the Tuesday episode of his podcast New Heights.

“I know we caught it in early November, we'll see if it holds up throughout the rest of Christmas,” Jason said of taking over the holiday top spot from Carey's iconic track All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The camaraderie went on as Jason told his brother Travis Kelce, “We kind of caught it on the Christmas downslide, not too many people are listening to Christmas music so we kind of jumped up in there.”

“I’ll take it where I can get it. It’s pretty amazing,” he added.

Jason also reflected on his time working with Nicks on their holiday duet, calling the experience “incredible.”

“I mean, obviously I’m still in awe of the fact that that actually happened,” Jason said on the podcast, adding, “There's no percent chance that any song that I am in should be streaming number one on any service, in any genre.”

Jason and Nick’s chart-topping Christmas duet was released on November 8 and features on Jason's annual Philadelphia-themed holiday album A Philly Special Christmas Party, which arrives on November 22.