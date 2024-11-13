 
Real Reason why Hugh Jackman divorced to Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023

Web Desk
November 13, 2024

Hugh Jackman's rumoured relationship with Sutton Foster is the reason he ended his 28-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness.

An insider told Us weekly that the 56-year-old actor has an affair with Sutton.

For those unversed, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor worked with the 48-year-old actress on the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023.

Months later, in September last year, Hugh announced his split from Deborah Lee. According to the latest reports, Sutton also filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, the previous month.

"Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” an insider told the outlet. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people.”

“Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap,” the confidant added.

Another source told the publication that Deborra-Lee was "the last to know" about Huge's affair with Sutton. A tipster further shared that she wanted to save the marriage, but Hugh's relationship with Suttor continued.

