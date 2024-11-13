Photo: Ethan Slater wants to settle down with Ariana Grande: Report

Ariana Grande is reportedly enamoured with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

As per a source privy to Life & Style, the couple believes that they are made for each other.

“They’re good people who fell in love,” a source dished.

The insider also explained that the chemistry which sparked between the duo while filming Wicked “wasn’t a fling.”

Reportedly, “Ethan and Ariana” are a real deal and they “want to be together” in the long run.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ethan’s feelings for Ariana were prominent in his recent chat with Extra.

“It was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited,” he shared with the outlet.

The American actor and singer also gushed over his partner, “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it.”

In conclusion, Ethan expressed that he was “really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”