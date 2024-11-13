 
Céline Dion teases playful side online for fans

Céline Dion hilariously did not give up on the digital assistant despite the wrong results

November 13, 2024

In a heartwarming video, Siri could not get what Céline Dion wanted until she spoke in French.

The clip showed the Grammy winner instructing the tech to play her 2024 version of the late Edith Piaf's song Hymne à l'amour.

On the other hand, Siri played her hit Titanic's track My Heart Will Go On. "Hey Siri, play 'Hymne à l'amour' by Céline Dion?'" she asked, to which the digital assistant replied, "I cannot find that track by Céline Dion, but here is 'My Heart Will Go On.'"

"No! Hello," the music legend added. "No, no, no." Give it another go, Céline said, "Hey Siri, can you play 'Hymne à l'amour' by Céline Dion please?"

"I cannot find that track by Céline Dion, but here is 'My Heart Will Go On,'" the phone's digital system replied.

On this, the Canadian singer laughed and said, "Never mind!." However, Céline did not give up. She tried again, and this time in her strong French accent.

"Okay, here is 'Hymne à l'amour' by Céline Dion," Siri surprisingly obliged. At the end of the clip, her version of the classic Hymne A L'Amour was played, and the top singer gave a thumbs-up.

