Photo: Nina Dobrev did not expect Shaun White to propose: Source

Nina Dobrev was reportedly left in awe when Shaun White popped up the question.

While Nina and Shaun had been “serious for a long time,” a new insider tipped to Life & Style that The Vampire Diaries actress did not expect the proposal to happen too soon.

As per a source close to the American sportsman, “Shaun was planning the proposal for a while,” but his ladylove was not expecting it all.

When he got on his knees in the restaurant, “Nina was completely shocked,” claimed the confidante.

They went on to add, “She really had no idea it was going to happen that weekend.”

For those unversed, Nina announced her engagement in an adorable Instagram post soon after her longtime boyfriend popped up the question.

Sharing pictures of her big day, the newly engaged penned the caption, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

In a chat following this revelation, Nina told Vogue, “I went into shock," recalling, "I just froze and stared at him."

Reportedly, Shaun had prepared a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. “He made the invite look so legitimate,” Nina said in that chat.