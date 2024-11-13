Photo: 'Family oriented' Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valante tease Tom Brady: Source

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valante are reportedly over the moon since they have come to know about their pregnancy.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the Brazilian beauty and her beau have been close since they started dating.

Now that they are about to welcome a new member in their family, Gisele and Joaquim reportedly want to settle down.

A mole even squealed that Gisele, and her boyfriend share many similarities as “he and Gisele are both super family oriented,” along with their love for fitness.

Before conclusion, the source noted that Gisele believes that Joaquim will be a really good father as her kids, whom she shared with Tom Brady, have also grown close to their jiu-jitsu instructor.

These findings come amid Tom’s admission that he has made many mistakes in his fatherhood.

Speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on Tuesday, the former NFL star got candid about his mistakes along the way.

"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have," Tom began.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tom welcomed son Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan and children Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele Bündchen.

Tom went on to address, "And we screwed up a lot and I've screwed up a lot as a parent," stating that he makes up for it now by being "dependable and consistent for them."