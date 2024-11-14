Photo: Sir Elton John reveals his death row meals list: 'I can't eat them'

Sir Elton John is reportedly unable to enjoy his favourite dishes due to health scares.

The latest report of RadarOnline.com revealed that the crooner is being forced to 'starve' himself in sad last days after health scares.

"If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets,” he admitted to he outlet.

John went on to reason, “Because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble.'

It is pertinent to mention here that the legendary singer was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the early 2000s, and has been battling other health problems as well.

In addition to this, the 77-year-old drooled that it has been a "long time" since he had eaten his favorite sugary treats.

Dishing what dishes he can still have, Elton continued, "I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up.”

Before signing off from the chat, he maintained, “But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can't have any ice cream."