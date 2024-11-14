Kate Middleton keeps Christmas ‘high priority' amid cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is putting her duties first as she recovers from cancer.



The Princess of Wales, who presents a carol service annually on Christmas, is carrying out her tradition.

Speaking about Kate’s decision to get back to work, Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I thought, if there's anything that she's going to do between now and the end of the year, it would be the carol service.

"It would be that carol service, because it's enormously popular. It's become one of the nicest features of the Christmas season."

Hugo added: "They've been hugely successful, the last ones that she did.

"It's her way of saying thank you and highlighting the needs of people in communities who've helped each other.

"I'm sure of all the things that she could have done that was going to be a high priority.

"The fact we've been told now she is going to appear on December 6 also indicates that she is able to make that sort of decision.

"Beforehand it was always very much 'Let's see how it is on the day' -so that's good news, too,” he noted.