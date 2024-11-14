Prince Andrew ‘arrogance' is his biggest enemy in survival

Prince Andrew is holding onto the last prices of his Royal life ahead of its crumbling.



The Duke of York is reportedly adamant on keeping his Windsor abode and insists he has the resources to maintain the 30-room mansion.

Royal expert Abigail Wilson says: “There are reports that Andrew’s benefactor might be someone he met during his time as a UK trade envoy, where the Duke also had a predilection for friends of what might be called questionable character.”

She continues for The Sun: “To add to his pressures, Andrew also has to safeguard numerous invaluable and historic artworks and furniture pieces on loan from the Royal Collection.”

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Rupert Bell said: “[Andrew] feels like he lost everything and if he loses his house, well then he probably feels that even more has been taken away from him.

“One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems,” he notes.