Kanye West faces legal crisis in the courtroom

Kanye West appears to be struggling to find a lawyer to represent him

November 14, 2024

Kanye West is staring at a potential default judgment in a lawsuit after his legal team is missing a key member: a lawyer to represent him.

It comes after an ex-employee, Isaiah Meadows of Donda Academy, sued him — he is already facing many legal cases.

But what caught everyone's attention was when the judge threatened to give a default judgment after there was no attorney to defend the Power hitmaker.

At a recent hearing, the Grammy winner's lawyer, Manoj Shah, who doesn't specialize in civil litigation, requested the court to give them more time to find someone to represent him.

"We are trying in vain to retain counsel," he told Judge Christopher Lui. "We are interviewing several firms. For one reason or another, it has failed to work out. Our goal is to have counsel and participate in the defense."

His attorney's plea highlights Ye's sorry situation after he fired his multiple lawyers and denied them their fees.

"This can't continue forever," the judge stated, adding a default judgment was on the cards if the 47-year-old did not find a lawyer soon. "If a substitute counsel is going to come in, it has to be done quickly."

On the other hand, Isaiah, an ex-assistant principal at Donda Academy's attorney Ron Zambrano, said judge Lui was delaying the verdict.

"It's an odd situation," he told Courthouse News. "This is the first time we've heard there's an attorney representing [West's] interests."

"Whoever the next attorney is, there's a long history of people not getting paid by Kanye West, which is part of the problem. But we're gonna move forward. He's going to have to pay attention to this case somehow," the lawyer said.

