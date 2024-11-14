 
Nicole Kidman reveals her late mom was eager to see her latest films

The actress' mother Janelle Ann Kidman recently passed away in September 2024 at the age of 84

November 14, 2024

Nicole Kidman reflected on how her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who missed the chance to witness her recent projects, supported her throughout her whole life

The Oscar-winning actress who won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Babygirl, revealed how the dissmal of her mother impacted her.

"She was my compass in a way," Kidman told Vanity Fair.

She went on to say, "It’s like losing that, but at the same time going, Okay, well, this is for her then. So much of what she wanted for my sister and I was to create women in this world who felt like they could express themselves and have opportunities, especially things she didn’t have from her generation."

"She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it. Her essence has been pretty much the driving force through my whole life. I wish she could have seen this part of it. She was very excited to see Babygirl, and she was excited to see Perfect Couple too, but she didn’t get to see either of those," Kidman added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kidman's mother passed away in September 2024 at the age of 84.

