King Charles attends ‘Gladiator II' premier in London

November 14, 2024
King Charles III has walked the red carpet of Gladiator II without Queen Camilla.
His Majesty visit the Odeon Luxe at Leicester Square and shook hands with the star-studded cast including Denzel Washington, 69 , Paul Mescal, 28, Pedro Pascal, 49, and Connie Nielsen, 59, plus Brit director Sir Ridley Scott, 86.
His Majesty later engaged in a friendly banter with the actors.
Mescal said to the King: “I play Lucius.”
On the other hand, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington shook hands with His Majesty.
Denzel said: “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you.”
And told the King: “I’m doing my best.”
The King said to Denzel: “Are you playing someone terrible?”
The actor replied: “I’m a lovely man, you’ll see.”
The King added: “You’ve been in so many films, fantastic.”
The King was later spotted engaging in a friendly conversation Kaitlyn Coleman, 7, and Sophie Alger, 4, who gave him a brochure and flowers.
King Charles’ attendance comes as Queen Camilla has been asked to scale down her engagements amid chest infection.