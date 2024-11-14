Ariana Grande corrects ‘Wicked’ film account for posting wrong lyrics

Ariana Grande cleared the confusion of fans over the potential change in the lyrics of Galinda/Glinda's well-known song Popular.

Wicked film official page posted a teaser of Grande's version of the song with a video featuring the lyrics and a few glimpses of the forthcoming film.

The 31-year-old actress pointed out the wrong lyrics in the clip by commenting on the correct version.

In the promotional video Grande's character can be seen singing Galinda's song to Elphaba played by Cynthia Erivo, and the text reads, "Popular, you're gonna be popular / I'll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys / Little ways to flirt and flounce, ooh!"

The Disney alum took to her official social media account to call out the wrong lyrics and commented, "it’s 'ploys' !!!!!! i love you @wickedmovie,"

Grande appears to be right, as Hal Leonard Corporation released the official Wicked sheet music for the original Broadway musical and according to it the correct lyric is, "I'll teach you the proper ploys when you talk to boys."