Zendaya confesses her dog's favourite person

Zendaya is opening up about how it's like being a dogmom to her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer.

The Euphoria actress, 28, recently appeared for a Vanity Fair video posted Wednesday, where she spoke at length about her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer.

"He makes me very happy. He brings a lot of joy to all the sets we've been on," the Disney alum said, adding, "It's hard not to be obsessed with this face."

The actress also made a startling confession about her not being her dog's go-to person.

"His favorite place is probably anywhere my mom is, Darnell is, or Tom is," Zendaya disclosed to the outlet, listing off her dog's favorite people as her mother, close friend, and famous boyfriend—with whom she stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

"He loves all three of them more than he loves me."

Noon's deep love for the other people, however, does not change Zendaya's affection towards the furry friend, adding that she still spoils the pup but avoids showering him with treats due to the dog's sensitive stomach.

Noon's digestion troubles have led to a few awkward situations for the Challengers star. In the Vanity Fair video, Zendaya recalled an incident in Venice when Noon had to go to the bathroom but theItalian city didn't have a park nearby.

The actress then remembered leaving to pick up her dog's business in front of the paparazzi.

"There is a picture of me, kind of looking a little bit glamorous, with a doggy poo bag in my hand," she shared in the clip.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since 2021.