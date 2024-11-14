 
Paul Mescal shares wild bet with Ridley Scott that sparked major clash on Gladiator II set

The Irish actor's forthcoming film "Gladiator II" is all set to hit theaters on November 22

November 14, 2024

Paul Mescal shared the wild bet he had with Ridley Scott over a stunt that sparked an argument between the duo on the Gladiator II set.

The 28-year-old actor appeared on the latest cover of Vanity Fair's star-studded Hollywood issue and recalled his clash with the 68-year-old director.

Paul, who played the role of Lucius Verus in the film, had to perform a scene in the end of the movie where his character exhaustedly climbs on horse to chase down Macrinus (played by Pedro Pascal).

The actor best known for his work in the BBC's hit Normal People, revealed that he really worked hard to practice all the action-packed scenes in the film but at the last moment, Ridley changed his mind about the last stunt.

"Two weeks before the scene, Ridley says, 'You're not f****** doing it,' and I was like, 'What the f***?' and we had this argument," Paul revealed.

He noted about the argument, "I was pestering him constantly. And then the day before, he goes, 'OK, you can do the stunt, but if you come off, it's two Bentleys."

At last, the Aftersun actor nailed the action in only a few takes.

