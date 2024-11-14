Whoopi Goldberg bashes bakery incident leaving her ‘refused service’ due to politics

Whoopi Goldberg has just recounted a major issue that she recently faced inside a bakery.

The whole thing happened while the View host was speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

In her conversation with the outlet she explained how the cake in question was a cherry topped dessert, with a trifle-like treat amid layers of sponge cake, from a bakery in Staten Island.

While starting off she said, “Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me.”

The co-hosts wound up having very shocked reactions to this with Staten Island even going as far as to ask,“Oh, really?”

According to Goldberg, “They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway”, and that’s “why I'm not telling you who made them.”

She did offer up one of her theories as to the real reason for her denied service though and siad, “it can’t be because I'm a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics.” Still though “that's okay, because you know what? Listen, this is my mother's celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today,” she added before signing off.