Kim Kardashian gets candid about parenting struggles as single mom

Kim Kardashian has revealed she often feels “alone” raising the four kids she shares with controversial rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star opened up about the struggles of parenting solo during the Tuesday episode of her friend Zoe Winkler’s podcast, What the Winkler?

“I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting, and judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” said Kim, who shares four children with Kanye - North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

The 44-year-old star further said that “But sometimes in the middle of the night. when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’”

“And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself,” she added.

For those unversed, Kim announced her separation from Kanye in February 2021 After seven years of marriage.

The two finalized their divorce in November 2022.