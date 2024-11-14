Mariska Hargitay shares insights into healing journey after various traumas

Mariska Hargitay has shared insights into her healing journey, after dealing with several traumas.

At the 18th annual Hope For Depression Research Foundation seminar, she took home the Hope’s award for Depression Advocacy, and funnily began her speech by saying, "Thank God I got an honorary doctorate at John Jay University because otherwise I'd be really super insecure right now with all the doctors [in this room]."

Moreover, "On a personal note, I've also gone through my own journey of learning how to respond to the various traumas that I've experienced in my life,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s alum continued.

At the time, Hargitay reflected upon the traumas that she had suffered after her mother, Jayne Mansfield's death, who died in a car accident at age 34 on June 29, 1967.

Additionally, she went on to say, “I lost my mother when I was three years old and I grew up in a house of people dealing with the tragedy in their own way. And because there was so much grief, there wasn't room to prioritise anyone."

“Joyful Heart was part of my response to my own experience where I built a whole foundation that responded to trauma and survivors the way that I wanted to be responded to."

"I had the good fortune to find extraordinary therapists who introduced me to many different healing modalities, to somatic reprocessing, somatic experiencing, which is a way of treating the way trauma lives in the body," she noted her healing journey with the Joyful Heart foundation, who is helping people that suffered from traumas.

Before concluding, the Hollywood star expressed gratitude by saying, "I don't know if I'll ever find the words to express my gratitude for those who have accompanied me in my journey, for those who mirrored my trauma back to me.”



