Reese Witherspoon slays in chic black 'midi dress'

Reese Witherspoon was among the celebrities who attended iMentor 25th anniversary Champions Dinner in New York on Wednesday night, November 13.

As reported by MailOnline, the actress, who is currently dating Oliver Haarmann, was pictured at the Metropolitan Museum of Art posing at the purple carpet of the event.

For the star-studded dinner, the 48-year-old actress donned a chic black midi dress which had bedazzled asymmetrical neckline.

Reese Witherspoon attends Champions Dinner in New York

The Legally Blonde actress opted black satin heels and a pair of diamond stud earrings to match with her dress.

Her hair were worn in loose curls and she used a minimum yet shimmery makeup for the dinner.

Her recent appearance comes amid her on-going romance with her businessman boyfriend.

Moreover, the pair, who was publicly spotted for the first time in July 2024, is planning to tie the knot, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

She was previously married to Ryan Phillippe. After parting ways from him, Reese then married Hollywood agent Jim Toth with whom she parted ways in 2023 after staying together for 12 years.