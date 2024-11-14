Photo: Sam Fender drops exciting announcement for fans

Sam Fender recently dropped an exciting news for his fans as he announced a new album.

Titled as People Watching in February, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared updates about his new third album in a post.

Fender wrote, “So happy to announce our third album ‘People Watching’ is coming out Feb 21st.” (sic)

“Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next,” the Spit Of You hitmaker continued.

“Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both.”

Before concluding, the singer wrote, “The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch.”

His upcoming third album will be his follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

The album's title track will be released on Friday on November 15, 2024.