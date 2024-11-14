 
Geo News

Sam Fender drops exciting announcement for fans

Sam Fender has been working on something for a few months now

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Photo: Sam Fender drops exciting announcement for fans
Photo: Sam Fender drops exciting announcement for fans

Sam Fender recently dropped an exciting news for his fans as he announced a new album.

Titled as People Watching in February, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared updates about his new third album in a post.

Fender wrote, “So happy to announce our third album ‘People Watching’ is coming out Feb 21st.” (sic)

“Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next,” the Spit Of You hitmaker continued.

Sam Fender has been working on something since few months now

“Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both.”

Before concluding, the singer wrote, “The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch.”

His upcoming third album will be his follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

The album's title track will be released on Friday on November 15, 2024.

'Rhinestone' star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston
'Rhinestone' star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston
Prince Harry's biggest enemy finally allowing his return to Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry's biggest enemy finally allowing his return to Buckingham Palace?
King Charles issued stark warning about his time as King of England
King Charles issued stark warning about his time as King of England
'Gladiator II' swings axe on huge Denzel Washington scene
'Gladiator II' swings axe on huge Denzel Washington scene
Prince William demands public apology from Prince Harry despite documentary nod video
Prince William demands public apology from Prince Harry despite documentary nod
Lili Reinhart opens up about ‘shame' associated with personal struggle
Lili Reinhart opens up about ‘shame' associated with personal struggle
Elton John opens up about his health struggles
Elton John opens up about his health struggles
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy gave him an ultimatum before his death?
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy gave him an ultimatum before his death?