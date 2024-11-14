 
Inside Gisele Bundchen's wedding plans with Joaquim Valante

Gisele Bundchen is ready to welcome her third baby after Tom Brady split

Web Desk
November 14, 2024

Gisele Bundchen is expecting a child with her boyfriend Joaquim Valante.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the pair cannot wait to tie the knot since they have come to know of the new addition in their family.

Spilling the beans on the couple’s wedding plans, the source asked fans to think “small and simple.”

The Brazilian beauty is reportedly planning “a low-key wedding in Miami, with just family in attendance” with her jiu jitsu instructor.

Revealing what Gisele will wear while walking down the aisle for the second time, the insider shared, “Gisele will wear something white,” noting, “but not a formal wedding dress.”

Referring to Joaquim’s Brazilian roots, the source mentioned “the ceremony will be mostly in Portuguese,” after which they signed off from the chat.

