Beabadoobee unveils how Taylor Swift made her a 'better artist'

Beabadoobee recently got candid about Taylor Swift and spoke highly of the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

The Flipino-British singer in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK’s December/January issue, said that she supported the 34-year-old singer on her Eras Tour.

Beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus, also shared how her advice has made her a "better artist".

According to the 24-year-old song-writer, Swift taught her to "stop freaking out about the little things".

“She (Swift) said she was doing this tour sober, and it made everything make sense,” the Coffee crooner praised the singer, adding, “She’s a beast, dude – three-hour long shows every night, choreo.”

No supping on alcohol! She also helped me see that even when things are so epic, mistakes happen,” Beabadoobee noted.

“You keep going. She helped me learn to stop freaking out about the little things. It made me a better artist.”

The British singer also recalled how Swift’s advice about doing a sober tour made her complete her North American tour in support of her latest LP This Is How Tomorrow Moves a memorable one.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter shared that she was amazed by how much more "energy" she had by simply cutting out alcohol.