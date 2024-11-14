Gigi Hadid brings her 'All-American' style in casual photoshoot in NYC

Gigi Hadid turned heads in New York City on Wednesday as she posed for a Maybelline photoshoot.

The 29-year-old supermodel embraced a trendy, casual look, sporting a red and pink striped rugby shirt tucked into straight-leg blue jeans, cinched at the waist with a stylist red belt.

According to Daily Mail, she added a bold touch with a brown oversized bomber jacket, swapping the runway for the bustling city streets.

Moreover, for the second day of filming, Gigi opted for tan brogues paired with long striped socks in white and yellow, creating a cozy yet fashionable look.

Additionally, she wore a blonde bob loose with a sleek side part and completed her look with bold red lipstick and playful red dice earrings, making a striking impression as she posed at a zebra crossing, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Hadid, who recently launched her cashmere brand Guest in Residence in South Korea, brought her All-American style to the shoot, which saw her playfully posing with props like a white rose, a stop sign, and the hood of a taxi.

In another look, she donned a yellow sweater and oversized denim jacket, giving a fun, casual vibe to the session that captured the city’s iconic spirit, as per the publication.

The shoot came shortly after Gigi and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, were seen out on a Broadway date night, catching up with friend Alyssa Milano in Chicago.