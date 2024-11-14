Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024

Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal were “begged” to be People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Recently, The Office actor, John Krasinski, was named the People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2024.

After, the Hollywood stars received the offer to accept the Sexiest Man Alive title they both “continuously shut down,” the consideration, an insider told Daily Mail.

“Every year the magazine has dreams of who to get, but the person they want doesn't always agree to be a part of it,” the source added. “Do you really think that they wanted Patrick Dempsey last year?”

Moreover, the insiders revealed the first choice of the publication for the cover title, and they continued by saying, “And for this year, just like Patrick, John is a great guy but in no way was he their number-one choice.”

“This year, the magazine asked Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal on a handful of occasions to be the pick, but they continued to say no," the insider further mentioned.

The source continued, “They both had their reasons to turn it down, but People Magazine begged both of them to accept and they were continuously shot down.”

Additionally, the insiders also reflected upon the reason why both stars had declined the offer, going on to say, “Glen wants to make more of an impact in acting now that he is finally getting amazing roles and becoming more of a star .”

“Pedro doesn't feel like it was ever something he wanted to entertain. He sees the gimmick of it all and though there is a flattery to it, his ego doesn't need it,” they concluded.