Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ongoing legal battle to get 'even uglier'?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated after the former filed for divorce in 2016

November 14, 2024

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s battle is not over!

As per reports by DailyMail, the two A-listers, who split up after their divorce was filed in 2016, are set to face-off in court next year as their prolonged legal battle, also termed as the “War of the Rose” heads to trial.

The 60-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress are to face each other after a judge recently dismissed Jolie’s motion to dismiss Pitt’s lawsuit over their French vineyard.

For the unversed, the now-divorced couple is in the middle of a long-running court battle centered around the Chateau Miraval estate, which produces an award-winning sparkling rosé.

However, the Maleficent star filed a motion to dismiss the claims that the Fight Club actor made against her that concerned a verbal agreement over having 50-50 ownership of the vineyard.

She argued that the agreement had been nullified after Pitt requested Jolie to sign an NDA with respect to their wedlock.

“It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores,” an insider reported to the outlet.

